LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — Road results continue to prove to be tough to pick up for the Baylor Soccer team in 2022, as the Bears lost 2-0 against Texas Tech on Thursday night.

The game was a stalemate in the first half, as the two teams went to halftime tied at 0-0. The Bears came close to scoring in the 36th minute, when Maddie Algya’s shot went just over the upper corner of the goal.

The Red Raiders then struck in the 78th minute, as Charlotte Teeter fired a strike into the bottom left corner of the goal. They then added a goal in the final seconds to clinch the result.

Next up for Michelle Lenard’s team is a home match against TCU on Sunday, October 23rd at 1:00 pm.