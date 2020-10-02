Baylor Soccer Ends Scoring Drought as No. 4 Oklahoma State Comes to Town

WACO — The Baylor Soccer team is coming off their first loss of the season against Iowa State, and they will now host 4th-ranked Oklahoma State on Friday.

Even though they took the loss in their third-consecutive overtime match the Bears scored their first goal of the young season off the foot of Chloe Japic.

“We’ve had a lot of chances, but none have gone in the back of the net,” She said. “I think the fact that we got one in now — I think that lifted us up a little bit and I think in this game it gives us confidence going forward, knowing that we can put goals in the back of the net.”

Head Coach Paul Jobson hopes this is the start of something for his soccer team with one of the best teams in the country coming to town.

“Scoring a goal and actually coming back from being down 1-0 those are all things that have been really good for us,” he said. “Scoring in the run of play would be great, to have also, being able to score against one of the top teams in the country can only do great things for confidence and for momentum moving forward.”

Oklahoma State and Baylor will get going at 7:00pm tomorrow night from Betty Lou Mays Field.