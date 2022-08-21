WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears had their chances in the second game under first-year head coach Michelle Lenard but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The first-half saw six shots on goal for Baylor and the defense held up nicely against the talented squad from the Big 10.

The second-half quickly turned in Wisconsin’s favor, specifically in the 62nd-minute. Izzy Verdugo crossed it into the box for Adee Boer to tap it in for the first goal of the match.

Less than a minute after the first goal, Baylor committed a penalty in the box that forced a penalty kick from Aryssa Mahrt. Mahrt converted on the P.K. and suddenly the Badgers held a 2-0 lead.

“We’re in a learning curve right now,” Lenard said. “We’re trying players in different things. We play different goalkeepers two games in a row. We played a couple of different players we’ve really got to see we’ve got going into the next couple of weeks so that we’ll be ready for Big 12 play.”

The Bears continue non-conference play in Austin at Mike A. Meyers Field and Soccer Stadium against the Florida Gators on August 25th and North Carolina on August 28th.