MORGANTOWN, WV (FOX 44) — Fresh off a comeback 3-2 win in Ames, the Bears couldn’t avenge Baylor football’s loss in West Virginia, falling to the Mountaineers, 3-1.

Ashley Merrill got the Bears on the first with a goal in the 12th minute.

The Mountaineers put their feet on the gas after that. Adding one goal in the 27th minute and two goals in the second half to push Baylor’s record to 4-8-2 overall, 2-4 in Big-12 conference play.

The Bears hope to respond in their next game against Texas Tech on Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m.