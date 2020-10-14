Baylor Soccer Hopes to Build on Big Win over No. 5 Kansas

WACO — The Baylor soccer team is coming off their first win of the season, a 2-0 win over No. 5 Kansas last Friday Night.

Baylor’s two goals were a season high after they scored just one in their first four matches combined, but finally seeing some offensive success lifted a weight off this team.

“I’m surprised we didn’t get any injuries out of that celebration,” Head Coach Paul Jobson said. “There’s just a sense of relief and a lot of excitement, obviously.”

Taylor Moon netted one of the goals against Kansas and she was glad to see all the hard work finally pay off with a victory.

“It’s just awesome that it finally came together,” she said. “We’ve been working on it so hard — even since the summer. We’re lucky that our defense is solid so we don’t have to be so stressed about scoring goals.”

Baylor Freshman Chloe Japic scored Baylor’s first goal of the season against Iowa State on September 25th, and she said it was nice to see the offense pick up while the “No Goal Patrol” was up to their old tricks.

“We’ve all been doing a great job of just making sure that we keep goals, out of the net,” she said. “Then on the flip side the offensive has been working really hard to score goals and so everything finally came together.”

Baylor will take on West Virginia at 6:00pm on Friday night.