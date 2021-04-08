Baylor Soccer Hoping to Finish Strong After Strange Season

WACO — The Baylor Soccer team has had their season flipped upside down and turned inside out by COVID-19 in 2020-2021.

The Bears finished the conference portion of their schedule in the fall at 3-3-3. Then hoping to make some hay in the spring and make a run at the NCAA Tournament The Bears had some matches canceled because of COVID and were able to go just 1-2.

So with the NCAA likely out of reach for this spring, Baylor hopes to use their final two matches of the spring to gear up to make a run at the tournament in the fall.

“We recognize we’re probably out of the NCAA tournament at this point,” Head Coach Paul Jobson said. “So we turn our focus to the fact that we’ve got a really strong group of players that will all be returning in the fall. So what gains can we start to make right now to prepare for our run next year and not miss an opportunity to get better, you know to gel as a team to build community out, you know, kind of coming out of the backside of COVID.”

Baylor will play their final road match of the season on Saturday at Oklahoma.