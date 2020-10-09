Baylor Soccer is Tying Teams in Knots as They Prepare for No. 5 Kansas

WACO — The 0-3-1 Baylor soccer team is coming off their third scoreless draw of the season against No. 4 Oklahoma State.

The Bears are in the midst of a stretch of four-straight matches going to overtime, which is the second longest streak in program history.

Three ties against high-quality opponents can be frustrating for this team but that is just the nature of the game according to Head Coach Paul Jobson.

“It can be frustrating,” he said. “But I think at the same time, you’ve got to keep your program, you’ve got to keep your team focused on what’s most important. Did we get better today? Did we walk away with some things that we can get better at? We can sulk or we can be excited for a limited amount of time and then we have to move on.”

Sophomore defender Tara Sumer is frustrated by the ties at time but if no one scores she and the rest of the defense have done their jobs.

“A tie is definitely frustrating at times,” she said. “But you know all the teams we face so far have been very talented and it’s been a battle. Coming up from a tie, you have the mindset of — defensively — we were able to do what we need to do, we’re able to accomplish. You know what we needed to as a team.”

Baylor will look for their first win of the season against the No. 5 Jayhawks at 7:00pm on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field in Waco.