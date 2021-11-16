Baylor Soccer: Jobson Steps Away After 14 Seasons

Baylor University Press Release

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer head coach Paul Jobson has elected to step down following 14 seasons with the program, the last nine of which have been as head coach.

“After much prayer and consideration, I am stepping down as the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Baylor University,” Jobson said. “I have enjoyed 14 amazing years at Baylor, which began as an assistant to my wife Marci, and concluded with the last nine years as head coach. I have been blessed to mentor more than 100 amazing young women, but just as Marci and I felt God calling us here at the end of 2007, He is now calling me into something new.”

Jobson joined the Baylor program for the 2008 season as associate head coach following three seasons at Northern Illinois. He ascended to co-head coach alongside his wife, Marci Jobson, for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, before becoming the sole head coach in 2015.

“We are extraordinarily grateful for Paul Jobson and all he has done for Baylor soccer over the past 14 seasons – becoming the winningest coach in the program’s history,” said Mack Rhoades, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “While Paul has led the program to immense success, it is he and his wife Marci’s faithful stewardship of young women off the field that leaves a legacy for years to come. Paul is a man of great character and integrity and has embodied Baylor’s Christian values and mission. He has been very purposeful in using his platform to develop the whole student-athlete, constantly elevating others before himself.”

“The Jobson family is special to Baylor,” Rhoades added. “Paul and Marci have embodied our commitment to Preparing Champions for Life. Together, they’ve made a significant impact on Baylor University and the Waco community. We wish Paul, Marci and their four sons, Miller, Grey, Nash, and Jett, the best as they embark on the next phase of their lives. I am excited to see where God leads them next.”

Jobson became the program’s all-time wins leader in 2019, and he finishes his Baylor career with a school-record 97-57-26 mark, including 40-28-12 in Big 12 play. The Conyers, Ga., native led the Bears to back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite 8 appearances in 2017 and 2018. He helped guide Baylor to three of the four Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles in program history.

“#FaithFamilyFutbol was never just a hashtag to me,” Jobson added. “It has always been a lens through which I looked to make decisions. I know my greatest calling I have in life is to mentor and champion my four boys. I have been blessed with an amazing staff over my time at Baylor and I am extremely grateful to Mack Rhoades, Cody Hall, and the rest of Baylor University for supporting my family and this team during my career. I am excited for the future of not only my family, but for Baylor Soccer.”

The Bears won their only Big 12 Tournament titles with Jobson as associate head coach in 2012 and as head coach in 2017. The 2012 squad reached the 15-win mark in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history and advanced past the NCAA Tournament first round in consecutive years, which was another program-first.

BU’s 2017 team posted one of the most-successful campaigns in program history, finishing 15-6-3 on its way to a history run through the postseason. After winning the Big 12 Tournament title with a 2-1 overtime victory over TCU, the Bears continued their run with an opening-round win over Rice. Baylor then knocked off defending national champion USC in the second round before punching their ticket to the program’s first Elite 8 with a golden goal win over Notre Dame. The 2017 squad finished the season ranked No. 11 nationally, the best final mark at that point in program history.

Jobson led the 2018 squad to a perfect 13-0 mark at home, earning Big 12 Coach of the Year honors. The 2018 team won Baylor’s first Big 12 regular-season title since 1998, recording a school-record 20 wins and finishing the season ranked No. 9 in the NSCAA poll, the best final ranking in program history.

The 2019 Bears set program records in the classroom, leading all Baylor sports with a 3.64 GPA in the fall semester, and following that up with a program-record 3.82 GPA in the spring.

Jobson’s final Baylor squad finished 8-5-6 in 2021, including a third-place finish in the Big 12 with a 4-2-3 conference mark. The Bears knocked off No. 8 TCU, 2-1 in Fort Worth, handing the Frogs their only loss in Big 12 Conference play. The Bears were one of only two teams to score multiple goals against TCU this season.

Baylor Athletics has launched a national search for its next women’s soccer head coach and will not comment on prospective candidates until the process is complete.

PAUL JOBSON BAYLOR RECORD AS HEAD COACH

Year Overall Conference (finish) Big 12 Tournament NCAA Tournament

2013 11-6-3 3-4-1 (t-4th) Second Round

2014 9-8-3 2-5-1 (7th) Second Round

2015 9-6-4 4-1-2 (2nd) Second Round

2016 12-7-1 4-3-1 (t-3rd) Second Round

2017 15-6-3 4-4-1 (5th) Champions Elite 8

2018 20-6 8-1 (1st) Runner-up Elite 8

2019 8-8-3 4-5 (7th) First Round

2020 5-5-3 3-3-3 (5th) Cancelled

2021 8-5-6 4-2-3 (3rd) First Round

9 Years 97-57-26 40-28-12

PAUL JOBSON BAYLOR RECORD AS ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Year Overall Conference (finish) Big 12 Tournament NCAA Tournament

2008 5-11-3 1-7-2 (10th) –

2009 8-6-5 3-4-3 (7th) First Round

2010 11-7-2 4-6 (9th) –

2011 15-4-3 5-2-1 (3rd) First Round Second Round

2012 19-1-5 5-0-3 (2nd) Champions Sweet 16

5 Years 58-29-18 18-19-9