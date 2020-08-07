Baylor Soccer Picked 7th in the Big 12 Preseason Poll

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas –Baylor soccer was picked to finish seventh in the 2020 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, released Friday by the conference office, and was one of just three teams to receive a first-place vote.

Texas Tech is the preseason favorite as the Red Raiders earned six first-place votes and 72 points, while defending regular-season champion Oklahoma State is projected to finish second with three first-place votes and 70 points.

TCU (55), West Virginia (54), Texas (50) and Kansas (48) are picked to finish third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Baylor, with one first-place vote, is projected to finish seventh with 38 points, followed by Oklahoma with 31 points in eighth. Rounding out the poll are Iowa State and Kansas State with 16 points each.

Last year, the Bears were 8-8-1 overall and finished seventh in the league standings at 4-5 with wins over West Virginia, TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State.

