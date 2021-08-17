Baylor Soccer Ready to Kick Off The Baylor Athletics Calendar

WACO — Baylor soccer will kickoff the 2021-2022 athletic calendar on Thursday when they travel to Minnesota.

After a strange year in 2020-2021 the team is really looking forward to bonding on their trip up north.

“We’re pumped,” Senior Ally Henderson-Ashkinos said. “I mean, we we haven’t got to be together like we have this season and over a year, and especially even just like in the same room together, sitting at the same tables. Feels a lot different. So this will be a good bonding trip for us.”

Paul Jobson feels like a couple of stern road tests to start the year will kick start the Bears 2021 campaign.

“We’re hoping to start the season with a tough weekend on the road,” he said. “There’s really nothing, nothing better than to start the season on the road, because coming out of COVID, being able to have community — the road is the best place to do that, away from all the other distractions. And then, of course, that lends itself well to coming home, because then you’re ready to sleep in your own bed.”