AMES, IA (FOX 44) — The Baylor Soccer team continued its trend of playing games decided in the final minutes, as freshman Reneta Vargas scored her second game winner in a week to give the Bears a 3-2 win over Iowa State.

The game was one in which the Bears never led until the final four minutes, with the Cyclones taking the lead on two separate occasions, before Baylor struck back with an equalizer.

The win helped the Bears improve to 2-3 in conference play, which boosted them up to seventh in the Big 12 standings.

Next up for Baylor is a trip to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Sunday, October 16th at 2:00 pm.