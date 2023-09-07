WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Soccer team saw its three-game unbeaten streak come to a close on Thursday night, as the Bears lost to SMU in their return to Betty Lou Mays Field.

The first half featured chances for both teams to break the deadlock, highlighted by Theresa McCullogh’s one-on-one chance with the keeper in which she wasn’t able to round the goalie, as the game went to halftime scoreless.

Out of the break, it was all Mustangs early, as they buried chances in both the 53rd and 61st minute to take a 2-0 lead.

Baylor did try and battle back into the game, as Ashley Merrill scored following a corner in the 84th minute, but ultimately it was too little, too late for the Bears.

Next up for Michelle Lenard’s team is a matchup against Abilene Christian, as the Bears will host the Wildcats on Sunday, September 10th at 7:00 pm.