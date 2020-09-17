Baylor Soccer Set for First Road Test at Texas Tech

WACO — The Baylor Bears will travel to Texas Tech for their first road match of the season coming off a scoreless draw against TCU.

Baylor will be facing a veteran Texas Tech team that was picked to win the league but they did not play a match last week because of COVID-19. Baylor Was able to learn a lot about their young team in their opening match against TCU, so they have that on their side heading into Lubbock.

“I definitely think it gave us an advantage because they haven’t gotten to kind of play with each other,” Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Kayley Ables said. “I mean you can practice all you want but until you step foot onto that field it’s such a different experience so I think maybe a little bit of an advantage but they’re also a veteran team.”

Head Coach Paul Jobson knows that his team can’t start comparing themselves to Tech on Paper going into this match.

“I don’t know how much an advantage compared to Tech,” Jobson said. “But it’s definitely helpful for us in our process of growing and developing. You can sit there and you can measure all you want but the reality is we can’t calculate and we can’t measure. We’ve got to look at the things that we’ve got to accomplish this week.”

Baylor and Texas Tech get started at 5:30pm tomorrow night on ESPNU.