Baylor Soccer Set for Home Opener on Thursday Against Nebraska

WACO — Paul Jobson and the Baylor soccer team return home to Betty Lou Mays this week for their home opener after a 1-1 opening weekend on the road.

Jobson knows his team learned some important lessons in the opener that they were able to apply in the next match.

“I don’t think that we showed up well the first couple of minutes of our first match and you can chalk it up to whatever, but the great part of that is I think we learned our lesson,” he said. “We played the rest of the game really, really well. Just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, unfortunately. And then I thought rebounded well and continued our momentum into the second match against North Dakota State.”

The Bears are back on their home pitch this week and Jobson is excited to get out in front of the Baylor faithful.

“We haven’t played in front of a real full crowd in over a year,” he said. “So I think the girls are excited to get back in front of a bigger crowd and more fans and just be at home. When you start on the road, you like the camaraderie you get on the road. But it’s always nice knowing you’re coming home for a two game stretch just because the just the the friendly confines of Betty, Lou and our fans and sleep in our own bed, honestly.”

The two-game stretch gets started with Nebraska on Thursday night at 7:00pm followed by SMU at 7:00pm on Sunday night.