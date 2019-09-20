Baylor Soccer Set For Showdown

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – For the first time this season, Baylor soccer is will host back-to-back home matches at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Bears take on No. 2 USC at 6 p.m. Friday before the quick turnaround to face Gonzaga at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Both matches boast popular promotions as Friday is Scarf Night with the first 500 fans receiving a Baylor soccer scarf. Sunday will be Pups at the Pitch with a Corgi race at halftime.

USC comes to Waco for the first time ever with a 7-0 record and a No. 2 ranking. The Trojans have outscored opponents, 19-5, this season with six different players having already netted a goal.

Baylor is 1-1 vs. USC with the first matchup between the two teams coming in 2000 when the Trojans won at their place, 3-1. Two years ago, the teams met up again in NCAA Tournament Second Round. The Bears took USC, the defending national champions at the time, to penalty kicks and sealed the win with a 3-0 advantage in the shootout to advance to the program’s second ever Sweet 16.

Friday’s contest will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

Gonzaga is also making its first trip down to Waco as the Bulldogs and Bears have never faced each other on the soccer pitch. Gonzaga is 6-2 on the season and is riding a three-game win streak as the Bulldogs are also winners of six of their last seven matches.

Sunday’s match will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Season tickets for general public, youth, single-game tickets and four-packs are now on sale. Get your tickets on BaylorBears.com/tickets or by calling 254-710-1000.

The Legacy Fund membership is an exclusive support club that enhances the Baylor Soccer program. Becoming a Legacy member allows you to get an insider look at Baylor soccer and to support the team in every aspect of the program’s success. For more information on the Legacy Fund, visit baylorbears.com/bearfoundation or call 254-710-3197.

Keep up with the team all season long by following Baylor Soccer on the team’s official Twitter (@BaylorFutbol), Facebook (Baylor Soccer), and Instagram (@BaylorFutbol).

MATCH INFO

Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Betty Lou Mays Field

Stats: www.BaylorBears.com/stats

Video: ESPNU

Radio: La Mejor (106.1 FM)

MATCH INFO

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

Betty Lou Mays Field

Stats: www.BaylorBears.com/stats

Video: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: La Mejor (106.1 FM)

BAYLOR BEARS

2019 Record: 3-2-2

2019 Big 12 Record: 0-0

Head Coach: Paul Jobson

Career: 79-41-16 (7th season)

BU: 79-41-16 (7th season)

USC TROJANS

2019 Record: 7-0

2019 Pac-12 Record: 0-0

Head Coach: Keidane McAlpine

Career: 151-78-29 (13th season)

USC: 85-21-12 (6th season)

GONZAGA BULLDOGS

2019 Record: 6-2

2019 WCC Record: 0-0

Head Coach: Chris Watkins

Career: 26-14-5 (3rd season)

GON: 26-14-5 (3rd season)

BAYLOR QUICK NOTES

Friday Night will be Scarf Night at Betty Lou Mays with the first 500 fans in attendance receiving a Baylor soccer scarf. Sunday will be Pups at the Pitch. There will be a dog bowl giveaway as well as a Corgi Race at halftime.

Elena Reyna and Michaela Gorman each made their first career starts at Abilene Christian.

Giuliana Cunningham (77) and Marissa Gray (60) each logged a career high in minutes against the Wildcats.

Taylor Moon, who has played in BU’s last three matches after missing the first four sidelined with illness, netted her first goal of the season against ACU. It also marked her first goal since Oct. 28, 2018.

Jennifer Wandt is third in the conference in save percentage and saves per game.

BU head coach Paul Jobson has 79 career wins. He is now the program record holder in career coaching victories. His wife, Marci (78, 2008-14) was the previous record holder.

Camryn Wendlandt began the season with a point in four-straight matches, which tied her career high.

Elizabeth Kooiman is the most efficient shooter in the conference. With 14 shot attempts so far this season, nine of them have been on goal.

Eva Mitchell’s goal in the sixth minute at Wyoming marked the quickest goal of the year for BU.

Baylor scored four goals in the win over the Lady Demons, which marked the most goals scored by the Bears since they scored six vs. Nebraska on Sept. 2, 2018.

Baylor was selected second in the Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history. WVU took the top spot by a slim margin of three points.

BU landed at No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. It marked the fourth time in program history (1999, 2013, 2018, 2019) that the Bears received a spot in the rankings. Baylor will face four opponents in the preseason poll (5 USC, 11 West Virginia, 19 Texas, 22 Texas Tech.)

Sophomore defender Kayley Ables was the lone Bear to be named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. Ables recorded the most minutes of any BU freshman with 2,017 as she started every match she played. The Waco native was one of four 2018 Big 12 All-Freshman Team honorees to be voted on the preseason list.

Jennifer Wandt returns for her junior campaign after a stellar sophomore season. The goalkeeper recorded 12 solo shutouts a year ago, good for second in the Big 12 and fourth in the nation. She now sits at No. 2 on Baylor’s career shutouts list (21) and has already set the program record for most in a single season.

Camryn Wendlandt looks to build off a junior season that saw her become the first Bear to reach double-digit goals (10) since 2012.

Baylor returns 15 letterwinners, including eight starters, from last year’s Big 12 regular season championship team.

#SicEm