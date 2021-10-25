Baylor Soccer Shows Grit Against West Virginia

Baylor University Press Release

WACO, Texas – Baylor battled the Mountaineers for all 110 minutes of today’s game shutting out West Virginia in a 0-0 draw. This is Baylor’s last regular season home game before the conference tournament starts next weekend.

The Bears dominated through the first 90 minutes out shooting the Mountaineers 14-7. Ally Henderson-Ashkinos and Maddie Algya each had shots on goal in the first half.

The big battle this game was on defense. The Baylor backline shutout an opponent for the eighth time this year and fourth straight in conference play. Goalkeeper, Jennifer Wandt, recorded five saves and picked up her 39th career shutout.

In the second half the Bears got off five shots on goal, testing the Mountaineers goalkeeper. Forward, Elizabeth Kooiman led the team today in shots with three, two of them on goal.

The biggest play of the night came in the first overtime when Wandt was tested three times in a row and came up with two big time saves to stop West Virginia from a golden goal situation. Her three saves in the first overtime where all that was needed in the extra 20 minutes.

The second overtime saw the Mountaineers take three shots but none of them on goal. Seven of West Virginia’s 14 goals came in the overtime period.

Following today’s game, the eight Baylor soccer seniors were honored at midfield for all of their commitment to the program. The group included five 4th year seniors Kayley Ables, Taylor Moon, Maddie Algy, Giuliana Cunningham, and Elena Reyna. It also included the three 5th year seniors Jennifer Wandt, Sarah Norman, and Ally Henderson-Ashkinos.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elizabeth Kooiman led the team in shots (3) and shots on goal (2)

Six Bears played all 110 minutes

Olivia Mack played a quality 51 minutes off the bench

Baylor has their fourth straight conference shutout

Eight seniors were honored post-game

STAT OF THE GAME

8 – the number of shutouts Baylor has had this season