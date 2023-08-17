EUGENE, OR (FOX 44) — Michelle Lenard and the Baylor Soccer team are off to a winning start in 2023, as the Bears made the long journey up to Eugene, and left with a 2-0 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Bears threatened early and often in the contest, creating some big chances from the opening kick. Despite that fact, the two teams went into halftime locked in a scoreless tie.

The second half saw Baylor find more scoring success, starting with a 66th minute goal in which TCU transfer Tyler Isgrig curled one from the top of the box into the corner to give her team a 1-0 lead.

From there, Lenard’s team would add on, with freshman Skyler Zinnecker making an instant impact in her first game at the college level, finishing a Baylor breakaway with a beautiful strike to put the Bears up 2-0 and put the game away.

The road trip will now continue for Baylor into the weekend, with the Bears set to take on Nebraska next, with first kick scheduled for Sunday, August 20th at 1:05 pm.