Baylor Soccer Tops Texas State in Final Exhibition

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – A late goal by freshman Michaela Gorman secured a 2-1 victory for No. 14 Baylor soccer over Texas State Saturday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

In the 87th minute, junior Ally Henderson delivered a corner kick from the far side. Gorman rose up and headed the ball into the back of the net for what proved to be the game winner.

“We have made some really good progress over the last week,” Baylor coach Paul Jobson said. “We still have a good deal of work to do before Northwestern State comes in next Sunday. Overall I am proud of the effort we put out tonight.”

The Bears got on the board in the 24th minute when redshirt freshman Maddie Algya received the ball from freshman Elizabeth Kooiman and booted it to the lower left corner of the goal. That tied things up after Texas State took an early lead with a goal by Ally Kewish in the third minute.

Baylor finished the contest outshooting the Bobcats, 19-9. In the first half alone, the Bears had an 11-3 advantage in that category. Senior Camryn Wendlandt finished the night with four shots, followed by sophomore Elena Reyna and Gorman each with three.

Baylor kicks off the 2019 season at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 as the Bears host Northwestern State.

NOTES

* Senior Maggie Burton started and played the entire match at goalkeeper. She finished with two saves as only three of Texas State’s nine shots were on goal.

* Baylor had a 5-3 advantage over the Bobcats in corner kicks.

* Saturday’s contest was the first on the newly renovated Betty Lou Mays Field as a new pitch was installed over the summer.

