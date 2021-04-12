Baylor Soccer’s Ally Henderson Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

IRVING, Texas – Baylor senior midfielder Ally Henderson was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday afternoon. This marks the second weekly honor of Henderson’s career and the 49th weekly award for BU.

Henderson, a defensive midfielder, netted what proved to be the game winner in the 86th minute in Baylor’s 2-1 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. The senior rocketed a shot from 25 yards out that found the upper 90 to put the Bears back on top. Henderson, who played the full 90 minutes, spent most of her time holding down the middle of the pitch, making it difficult for the Sooners to get anything going through the inside. She had a slew of takeaways on the day to go with her third goal of the season.

Baylor has now set a program record with seven Big 12 weekly awards in one season, topping the previous high of six honors in 2018.

The Bears are fourth in the league with seven weekly accolades – junior defender Kayley Ables was named Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks to open the season before senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was named Goalkeeper of the Week on Oct. 6. Freshmen forwards Mackenzie Anthony and Olivia Mack received Freshman of the Week honors on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10, respectively. Henderson was previously named the Defender of the Week on March 29.

Henderson joins Oklahoma State’s Gabriella Coleman (Offensive) and Mollie Breiner (Freshman) along with Iowa State’s Jordan Silkowitz (Goalkeeper) as this week’s award winners.

