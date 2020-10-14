Baylor Soccer’s Mackenzie Anthony Wins Big 12 Freshman of The Week

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor forward Mackenzie Anthony was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday morning. This marks the first weekly honor of Anthony’s career and the 46th weekly award for BU.

The Bears currently lead the league with four weekly accolades as they have received an honor in all but one week of the season. Junior defender Kayley Ables was named Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks to open the season before senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was named Goalkeeper of the Week last week.

Anthony netted the first goal of her career in the 20th minute vs. No. 5 Kansas on Friday. The Wheaton, Ill., native stole a pass in front of the box and drove a shot into the far post from the left side of the box. It marked the first goal allowed by Kansas this season and just the eighth first-half goal given up by the Jayhawks in their last 27 matches.

It was also the first goal by a Big 12 opponent allowed by Kansas since last season’s Big 12 Championship semifinal. Anthony finished with an assist on Taylor Moon’s goal in the 54th minute, giving her a team-high three points on the night.

Baylor has now received four Big 12 weekly awards in one season for the third time in program history. The Bears earned four accolades in 2015 before setting a program record with six in 2018.

Anthony joins Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel, West Virginia (Offensive), Brandi Peterson, TCU (Defensive) and Jordon Silkowitz, Iowa State (Goalkeeper) as this week’s award winners.