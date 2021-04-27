Baylor Softball Drops Double Header to Top-Ranked Oklahoma

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball dropped a doubleheader to No. 1 Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

GAME 1: OKLAHOMA 7, BAYLOR 1

Baylor became just the third team to outhit the top-ranked Sooners in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Lou Gilbert got things started in a big way for the Lady Bears as she crushed the second pitch she saw down the right field line. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, she came home off a swinging bunt single by Taylor Ellis.

Baylor had the chance to add to its lead in the third as Gilbert followed up her double with a triple to put a runner 60 feet away with one out. However, Gilbert was thrown out at home on a grounder hit to second by Emily Hott. Oklahoma got another out at the plate as Hott tried to score off a double to deep left field by Goose McGlaun to end the frame.

While the offense got out to a strong start, Gia Rodoni and the Baylor defense no-hit the powerful Sooner lineup through the first 13 batters. Key to this was a couple of web gems by the Lady Bears. Emily Hott made a leaping catch behind second base in the second to rob Oklahoma of a hit before Gilbert made a diving catch in left field in the third inning.

The Sooners took the lead in the fourth inning and never looked back.

Aliyah Binford came on in relief for Baylor in the seventh inning and retired the Sooners in order.

GAME 2: OKLAHOMA 11, BAYLOR 0 (6)

Oklahoma jumped out to a quick lead and didn’t look back in the second game of the day.

Aliyah Binford made her second relief appearance of the day midway through the second inning and held the Sooners to two runs off three hits before OU put up a four-spot in the sixth.

Baylor got its first baserunner in the fourth inning when Lou Gilbert drew a walk. Emily Hott followed with a single to right field. Taylor Ellis then added a single through the left side to load the bases with one out. However, a strikeout and a fly out ended the BU threat.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lou Gilbert hit her 11 th double of the season in the first inning of the first game of the day. It marked only the 12 th double the Oklahoma pitching staff has allowed all season.

double of the season in the first inning of the first game of the day. It marked only the 12 double the Oklahoma pitching staff has allowed all season. Gilbert followed up her first at-bat with a triple in the third inning, her second of the season.

Goose McGlaun hit her 10 th double of the season and 37 th of her career in the first game.

double of the season and 37 of her career in the first game. Hannah Smith drew a four-pitch walk in Game 1. That marked the 12 th walk allowed by Giselle Juarez all season.

walk allowed by Giselle Juarez all season. Emily Hott has now reached base in 26 straight games. She’s tied for sixth in program history alongside Kaitlyn Thumann (2014) and Kathy Shelton (2011-12).

Hott has a hit in eight-straight games.

In Game 1, Baylor became the third team to outhit the Sooners.

In Game 2, Baylor became the third team to hold Oklahoma without a home run.

STAT OF THE DAY

13 – Straight batters the Lady Bears retired before allowing a hit in Game 1 against the top-ranked Sooners.

TOP QUOTES

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore on the game…

“They’re a very good team. I was really proud of the way we came out in the first game (with) lots of energy. We looked like we really wanted to attack them and not just bow down to the No. 1 team in the country. … I was really proud of the way our girls played in that first game. The outcome was certainly a bigger deficit than I thought. We let the second one get away from us. You can’t make mistakes. Even in the first one we made mistakes that they capitalized on and it really hurt us. Gia pitched as well as she has all year, and that’s certainly a bright spot. She looked good against a very good team.”

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts the Kansas Jayhawks for a three-game series over the weekend.