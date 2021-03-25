Baylor Softball A Little Banged up As They Head to Lubbock for Conference Opener

WACO — The Baylor softball team will heading up to lubbock for their conference opener against Texas Tech this weekend but will not be at full strength.

They will have to play without Ana Watson and Nicky Dawson. Dawson will miss the next five weeks with a ligament injury on her hand.

On top of that Head Coach Glenn Moore has missed the last three games recovering from surgery to clear 80 and 90 percent blockage in an artery. A scary situation but Moore feeling better and ready to head to Lubbock with his team.



“They’re letting me go under the condition that I don’t have any physical activity and that I coach from the dugout and don’t get upset,” Moore said. “So I’m planning on asking the umpires at the conference, if they blow cough they’ll come over the dugout.”

All things considered Coach Moore likes where his team is, entering conference play led in the circle by Gia Rodoni.

“The biggest plus is to see that Gia is looking more like Gia,” he said. “Traditionally she’s been in a good place whenever we needed her the most. And we felt like she would get there.”

Baylor and Texas Tech get going at 6:00pm from Rocky Johnson Field on Friday in Lubbock.