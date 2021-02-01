Baylor Softball Announces Attendance Plan for 2021

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Due to the precautions taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor announced on Monday that it will not sell season or single-game tickets for the 2021 softball season at Getterman Stadium in compliance with local and state guidelines to provide the safest environment for the student-athletes, coaches and staffs.

Capacity at Getterman is restricted to a total allotment of 300, following local and state ordinances.

Home and visitor student-athletes will receive a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis. Members of the Diamond Club will be able to reserve tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing athletic_ticketoffice@baylor.edu the day before a game. Please submit requests no later than noon on game day. An email response will communicate the status of your request in a timely manner.

Baylor students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to restrictions, the number of student tickets is expected to be approximately 50 or less.

Those who receive tickets are required to follow CDC guidelines, wearing masks at all times and practicing social distancing. Available seating at Getterman Stadium will accommodate proper social distancing.

Every home game will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Season ticket holders will retain their same seats and begin the normal renewal process for the 2022 season in December 2021.

The Diamond Club is an exclusive support club that enhances the Baylor Softball program. Becoming a Diamond Club member allows you to get an insider look at Baylor softball and to support the team in every aspect of the program’s success. For more information on the Diamond Club, visit baylorbears.com/bearfoundation.



