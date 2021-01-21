Baylor Softball Begins Season Without Longtime Assistant Mark Lumley

WACO — The Baylor softball team will begin the 2021 season without a familiar face in the dugout as assistant coach Mark Lumley lost his long battle with cancer this offseason.

Lum, as he was affectionately known, worked with Coach Moore for 22 years as an assistant. He will be with Baylor in spirit,as they honor him with ribbons on their uniforms, but Senior Gia Rodoni knows it’s tough not having Lum around the team.

“Coach Lum, was by far, the best man I’ve ever known,” she said. “He’s widely loved and respected and he’s for sure going to be missed greatly here at Baylor softball and just in life in general.”

Moore’s right-hand man for so long he misses him daily but Lum is never far from his mind.

“It’s daily that I run across something at practice or around an office that, I want to step into his office or send him a text or joke with him about something,” Moore said. “So it’s a daily that’s gonna stay with us and I hope it always does. He was a great part of this program.”