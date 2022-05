AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team broke a seven game losing streak to Texas in historic fashion, as the Bears beat the Longhorns 17-3.

The 17 runs are the most that a Texas Softball team has ever given up and the fourteen run margin of victory is the most ever by a Baylor team over UT.

The two teams will wrap up their regular seasons on Sunday, May 7th with the final game of the weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm.