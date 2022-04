WACO, TX — The Baylor Softball team’s Tuesday night game against Texas State was canceled due to severe weather in the area.

First pitch in the game was originally scheduled for 6:30 pm, but it started in a weather delay, before ultimately being canceled within the hour.

Next up for the Bears is the first game of a weekend series against Sam Houston State. Game one is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 15th at 6:30 pm.