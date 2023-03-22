WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 20th ranked Baylor Softball team beat UT Arlington 5-0 on Wednesday, and as a result gave Glenn Moore his 1,000th career win.

Moore accomplished the feat in the midst of his 26th season as a college softball head coach, and his 23rd as the head coach at Baylor.

Following the achievement, his fellow spring season head coach Mitch Thompson went to Twitter to congratulate him as well.

Congrats @BUMoore

Awesome job! 1000 Wins! Wow! I know there are many more wins to come, but I also know that it has been, and will always be about more than just winning to you! You are a difference maker in the lives of all your players! Blessed to know you! https://t.co/AicRYSYRvd — Mitch Thompson (@MThompy25) March 22, 2023

The win moves the Bears to 20-5 on the season ahead of their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State on Friday, March 24th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm in Stillwater.