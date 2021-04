WACO — The Baylor softball team will open their second Big 12 Series at No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 1:00pm with game two to follow at 3:30pm.

Baylor, 3-0 in The Big 12, has not played a conference series since they swept Texas Tech at the end of March.

They are coming off their first game since April 2nd, on Wednesday, a 7-5 loss, that saw their losing streak extend to four games.