WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Sooners with a 4-3 win to dethrone the No. 1 team in the country.

The Sooners jumped out to an early lead after an error from the Bears plated a run for No. 1 Oklahoma.

Baylor then scored four-unanswered runs to take a four-run lead thanks to a three-run home run from Shaylon Govan.

From there, the pitching tandem of Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford to close it out. Binford allowed two runs in the sixth but kept her composure to keep Baylor in the lead and close out the game.

Baylor should see a ranking next to their name come next week when they move on to face Minnesota at home on Friday, February 24th at 3:00 p.m.