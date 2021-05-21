Baylor Softball Drops Regional Opener Against South Alabama

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Baylor softball dropped a 2-0 contest to South Alabama Friday afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in the second game of the NCAA Gainesville Regional.

The score remained knotted in a scoreless tie until South Alabama hit a solo shot to give the Jaguars the lead in the fourth inning. USA used that shot to rally and load the bases with two outs, but Hannah Smith made the diving catch in center field to end the frame.

The Lady Bears, who had a runner in scoring position in five innings, made some noise in the bottom of the sixth inning as Taylor Ellis singled to left field and Josie Bower got hit to put two runners on with two outs. Sydney Collazos then battled through a 10-pitch at-bat to draw a walk and load the bases but a strikeout ended the inning.

Gia Rodoni threw her 13th complete game of the season as she gave up two runs off eight hits with nine strikeouts and only two walks.

Ellis and Bower had BU’s hits on the day, and Lou Gilbert drew three walks as the Jaguars mostly pitched around Baylor’s leadoff hitter.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lou Gilbert stole her 18 th and 19 th bases of the season. That moves her to first place in the conference in that category.

Taylor Ellis now has a hit in 13 of the last 14 games. She's reached base in 14-straight games.

With her walk in the sixth inning, Zadie LaValley has reached base safely in five-straight games.

STAT OF THE DAY

19 – Stolen bases on the season by Lou Gilbert

TOP QUOTES

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore on the game…

“Obviously disappointed in the outcome of the game. Gia (Rodoni) pitched well. We just haven’t been able to push runs across the plate for a while now. When we do get some momentum, we get a bad break. You’ve got to give credit to (Olivia) Lackie. She threw really well, a challenging zone back there, and she dealt with it. Gia dealt with it. They played a better ballgame than us all the way around. Give them credit. It’s one game of a double elimination. Our backs are against the wall, and we’ll see. I know this team has a lot of heart and we’ll come out fighting.”

UP NEXT

Baylor faces South Florida at 3:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday in the first elimination game of the Gainesville Regional. If the Lady Bears win that contest, they will move on to face the loser between Florida and South Alabama at 6 p.m. (CT). The Gators and Jaguars play Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT).

