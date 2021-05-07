Baylor Softball Drops Series Opener at No. 14 Texas

Baylor sophomore Lou Gilbert throws before an NCAA softball game against Texas State on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

AUSTIN, Texas – Baylor softball fell 8-0 to the 14th-ranked Longhorns Friday evening at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

The Lady Bears were held to two hits on the night – a single through the right side by Taylor Ellis in the second and a double to deep left field by Lou Gilbert in the third.

Ellis, who graduated Friday morning with her Master’s in Sports Management, has now recorded a hit in eight-straight games, a career high.

Gia Rodoni went the distance in the circle for her third-straight complete game performance and 10th of the season. She finished with five strikeouts on the day.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lou Gilbert hit her 13th double of the season in the third inning. She leads the Big 12 in that category.

Taylor Ellis now has a hit in eight-straight games. That is a career high for the fifth-year senior.

STAT OF THE DAY

13 – Doubles for Lou Gilbert this season, the Big 12 leader in that category

TOP QUOTES

Baylor associate head coach Britni Newman on the game…

“Tonight was a tough loss. We need to play better in all facets of the game and work on putting great at-bats and plays together to build momentum. We are a great team and will bounce back tomorrow.”

UP NEXT Baylor and Texas take this series back to Waco with a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday before the series finale at 1 p.m. on Sunday. After honoring Mark Lumley around 20 minutes before the game begins on Saturday, Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen will throw out the first pitch around 10 minutes before start time.