Baylor Softball Drops Series to No. 14 Texas Longhorns

Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball fell 5-0 to No. 14 Texas in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

The Lady Bears got off to a strong start after retiring the Longhorns in scoreless fashion in the top of the first. BU put its leadoff runners on in the bottom of the frame as Lou Gilbert got hit and Emily Hott singled. A double steal had both runners in scoring position, but a fly out ended the Baylor threat.

Another quick inning by the BU defense kept the momentum going for the home team, especially as Taylor Ellis knocked a leadoff single through the left side and Zadie LaValley singled the opposite way to put two more runners on for the Lady Bears. However, another fly out ended the frame.

Texas took the lead with a four-run third inning before adding another run in the top of the fifth.

Baylor finished with five hits on the day, each by a different player – Hott, Ellis, LaValley, Josie Bower and Alyssa Avalos. Meanwhile, Gia Rodoni went the distance in the circle with three strikeouts.

