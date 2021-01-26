Baylor Softball Earns Pair of Preseason Top-20 Rankings

Baylor senior Taylor Ellis throws before an NCAA softball game against Texas State on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball will open the season as the No. 18 team in the country in the 2021 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday by the national organization.

BU was also picked No. 22 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll. The Lady Bears were also selected No. 19 by D1Softball in the first preseason poll of the year, released a week ago.

Baylor will start its 2021 campaign ranked in the preseason top 25 for the 14th time in program history, all coming under 21st-year head coach Glenn Moore.

BU was tabbed to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll, behind Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State.

The Lady Bears are coming off a shortened 2020 season where they finished with a 19-5 record, including a 4-1 mark against ranked opponents.

