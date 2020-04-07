Baylor Softball Ends Season in Top 25

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball finished the 2020 campaign ranked No. 23 in the USA Today/NFCA poll and No. 17 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. It marked the highest ranking in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll for the Lady Bears this season.

BU finished 19-5, and those 19 wins surpassed Baylor’s win total from 2019 in a shortened 2020 season. Of those 19 wins, four came against ranked opponents – No. 23 Auburn, No. 15 Minnesota, No. 21 Arkansas and No. 8 Florida State.

The Lady Bears returned to the polls for the first time since March 1, 2019 when they landed a No. 23 spot in the NFCA/USA Today poll and a No. 19 ranking in the ESPN.com/USA Softball polls on Feb. 24 after going 5-0 in the Baylor Invitational, including an eighth inning walk-off victory over Minnesota.

Baylor also strung together 14-straight wins from Feb. 13 to Feb. 28, a mark that tied the longest win streak in program history (2011, 2014). Neither of the two prior streaks included wins over ranked opponents.

