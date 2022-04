WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team narrowly missed out on a weekend sweep in Lawrence, as the Bears lost to Kansas 3-1 in the finale on Sunday.

The Jayhawks took a 3-0 lead early in the game, and the Bears offense struggled from the jump, as they managed just two hits in the game.

Following the trip up to Kansas, Baylor now sits at 20-18 on the season. Next up for the Bears is a return to Waco, where they will host Texas State on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:30 pm.