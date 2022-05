AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team wrapped up its 2022 regular season on Sunday as the Bears lost to No. 14 Texas 6-0.

For a second game this weekend, the Baylor offense didn’t have an answer for Longhorns starter Hailey Dolcini, as the Bears record just three hits a day after scoring 17 runs.

Next up for Baylor is the Big 12 Softball Tournament in Oklahoma City, where the Bears will be the No. 5 seed. Their opening game will take place on Thursday, May 12th at noon.