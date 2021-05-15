Baylor Softball Falls to Iowa State

Baylor pitcher Gia Rodoni (7) during an NCAA softball game against Arizona State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Baylor softball lost to Iowa State, 3-1, Saturday morning in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

The Lady Bears put a run on the board with no outs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. Lou Gilbert led things off with a walk and stole second to put a runner in scoring position for Emily Hott. The second-year freshman roped a double to center field to bring home Gilbert.

Baylor held onto the lead behind some great plays by the BU defense like a diving catch in center field by Alyssa Avalos and a diving stop at third by Taylor Ellis who made the throw to first from her knees for the out.

Iowa State, however, used a two-run fifth inning to take the lead before adding another in the seventh.

HIGHLIGHTS