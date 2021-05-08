Baylor Softball Falls to No. 14 Texas

Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball lost a 6-0 contest to No. 14 Texas Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

After retiring Texas in order in the top of the first, the Baylor defense kept the Longhorns off the board for the first two innings. Hannah Smith made a great play in center field in the top of the second as she fielded the ball off the wall, turned and fired the throw to second to get the runner out trying to get a double.

The Longhorns put up a four-spot in the third, but Aliyah Binford came on to pitch and took control. The second-year freshman gave up two runs, both unearned, off two hits with three strikeouts.

Baylor threatened in the fifth as Taylor Ellis led off the frame with a single to left field. Sydney Collazos, who came in as a pinch hitter, followed with a single to put two runners on with two outs for the Lady Bears, but a groundout ended the inning.

HIGHLIGHTS

Taylor Ellis now has a hit in nine-straight games. That is a career high for the fifth-year senior.

Sydney Collazos came in as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and singled up the middle.



STAT OF THE DAY

9 – Straight games Taylor Ellis has recorded a hit.