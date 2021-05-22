Baylor Softball Falls to South Florida to End Season

Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

THE RUNDOWN

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Baylor softball’s season came to an end in Gainesville as the Lady Bears dropped a 5-0 contest to South Florida Saturday afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Aliyah Binford got the start in the circle and held South Florida to only one run through four innings of work before the Bulls plated four in the fifth. Binford racked up four strikeouts as her offspeed pitches kept the USF bats off balance.

Binford also had some help behind her as the Baylor defense made some great plays. In the first inning, Sydney Collazos made a snag at second base and gunned the throw to first to get the final out of the frame and keep the Bulls from scoring as they had a runner on second.

An inning later, the Lady Bears turned their 11th double play of the season as Taylor Ellis fielded a grounder at third, threw to Collazos at second who turned and fired to Goose McGlaun at first.

In the third, Emily Hott made a diving catch in center field to retire the USF batters in order.

BU advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time in program history and ninth time in the last 10 seasons. The Lady Bears move to 47-32 all-time in the tournament.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor turned its 11 th double play of the season

double play of the season With her walk in the fifth inning, Zadie LaValley reached base in six-straight games.

Emily Hott made her first career start in center field, while Sydney Collazos made her first career start at second.



TOP QUOTES

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore on the game…

“I’m very, very proud of them. Certainly, wish we could have been in better shape to compete more. The outcome we had was certainly disappointing, but at the same time I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls fought through a very difficult season. Glad we got to play this year. Just want to count our blessings and thank the good Lord for giving us a platform to represent him on.”

