Baylor Softball Finalizes 2021 Schedule

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – No. 18 Baylor softball released its full slate for the 2021 season, including 26 home games at Getterman Stadium, announced Wednesday morning by 21st-year head coach Glenn Moore.

“Playing anyone after losing nearly an entire season is exciting and we’re grateful, but this is also a very challenging schedule,” Moore said. “We open in a tough environment and continue the challenge in non-conference competition to prepare us for Big 12 play, one of the top softball conferences in the country.”

Every game will be broadcast on the radio on 101.3 FM. Dan Ingham, in his sixth season as the voice of Baylor Softball, will call all of the games for the Lady Bears.

All home games will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+; however, network selections could come at a later date.

BU opens the 2021 season in Lafayette, La. at a tournament hosted by No. 9 Louisiana Feb. 12-13. The Lady Bears will play two games each against the Ragin’ Cajuns and Missouri State before returning to Waco to host their home opener against UT Arlington on Feb. 17.

That begins a streak of 10-straight games at home with the Getterman Classic and Lone Star State Invitational taking place in Waco the last two weekends in February. Baylor hosts the field of Northwestern State, No. 24 Missouri and Prairie View A&M in the Getterman Classic.

The following weekend, BU debuts a new tournament, hosted alongside Texas and Texas State. The three schools will each hold games at their respective stadiums, while the field of Ole Miss, UConn, Lamar and No. 22 Mississippi State rotate between the three sites over the weekend (Feb. 26-28).

After the extended stay at home, the Lady Bears hit the road for a month that sees them play only three games at Getterman Stadium. BU starts out in Ruston, La., at the Louisiana Tech Invitational, where the Lady Bears will face Tarleton State and Louisiana Tech for two games each March 6-7.

A week later, Baylor flies to Tucson take on No. 15 Arizona State before taking part in the Lopes Up Classic at Grand Canyon University, where BU will play Northern Illinois, UTEP and Grand Canyon.

Three-straight home games against SFA (March 16) and Houston (March 20-21) break up the monthlong road trip for the Lady Bears before they head out to take on Sam Houston State (March 23).

Baylor then kicks off its conference slate in Lubbock against the Red Raiders (March 26-28) before a three-game series at BYU (April 1-2).

BU hosts No. 4 Oklahoma (April 9-11) with a midweek contest against Texas State (April 14) before heading to No. 10 Oklahoma State (April 16-18). Baylor then hosts Sam Houston State (April 21) before traveling to Iowa State April 23-25.

The Lady Bears wrap up their nonconference slate at UT Arlington on April 28 before hosting Kansas April 30-May 2. Baylor closes its regular season schedule with a game at No. 7 Texas (May 7) and then hosts the Longhorns for a pair of games on May 8-9.

The Big 12 tournament is set for May 14-15 in Oklahoma City. NCAA Regionals begin a week later (May 21-23), with the NCAA Super Regionals slated for May 28-30. The Women’s College World Series will be June 2-9 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Attendance information for Baylor home games will be announced at a later date.