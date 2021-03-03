Baylor Softball Heads Out on 11-Game Road Trip

WACO — The Baylor softball team will embark on an 11-game road swing beginning Thursday against No. 13 Louisiana in Lafayette.

The Lady Bears will then head to Ruston for the Louisiana Tech Invitational followed by a mid-week game at Arizona State on March 11th.

Over the next two weekends the Lady Bears will have plenty of chances to play, a welcome site after their opening weekend was wiped out because of bad weather.

“Arkansas and McNeese State those teams we played the first weekend, had a huge jump on us because they had played the previous weekend,” head Coach Glenn Moore said. “You’ve got to get those games under your belt I think our general consensus with the staff is we have an idea on the top on our 11 or 12 that we might use in certain situations so we’re narrowing that down.”