Baylor Softball Holds off SFA, Runs Win Streak to Six

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball defeated SFA, 3-2, Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium, marking the Lady Bears’ first home game in the month of March.

BU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Nicky Dawson led things off with a single to first base. Dawson then stole second and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Lou Gilbert. She later scored when Aliyah Binford grounded out to second.

SFA answered with a run in the second inning, but the Lady Bears regained the lead an inning later as it was Dawson again who scored for the Lady Bears. Dawson singled through the left side and stole second base to put a runner in scoring position with one out. Then, Dawson turned on the jets when the SFA pitcher threw a wild pitch as she came around to score from second.

After SFA tied things back up in the fourth inning, the score remained knotted until the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Aliyah Binford singled through the left side and Goose McGlaun roped a double to left field to put two runners in scoring position for Zadie LaValley. LaValley, who hit .333 with a team-leading six RBI in Arizona, delivered for the Lady Bears again with a single to right field to give BU back the lead for good.

HIGHLIGHTS

Nicky Dawson has reached base safely in 18-straight games.

Dawson went 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored.

Goose McGlaun hit her seventh double of the season.

Sidney Holman-Mansell picked up the win to move to 5-0 on the season.

Zadie LaValley now has 11 RBI on the year.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 – Baylor has now won six-straight games.

TOP QUOTES

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore on the game…

“We had many dynamics to deal with in that game. I felt we handled each situation well. We made good adjustments at the plate seeing several different looks. I was happy with Sidney Holman-Mansell’s location tonight, and she buckled down under pressure to get us out a big jam in the sixth. Overall it was a great midweek game against a great team.”

UP NEXT

The Lady Bears host Houston for a two-game series Saturday and Sunday.