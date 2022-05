WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team suffered a setback on Saturday as the Bears lost 6-1 to Iowa State in the second game of the series between the two teams.

Baylor took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning, but the Cyclones immediately tied the game up in the top of the fourth. ISU then scored five runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.

The final game between the two teams will take place on Sunday, May 1st at noon.