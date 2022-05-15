FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Baylor softball was selected as the No. 2 seed in the 2022 National Invitational Softball Championship (NISC) that will take place in Fort Collins, Colo., as announced by tournament officials Sunday May 15th.

All games will take place at the TC Colorado Field, just outside the offices of Triple Crown Sports in Fort Collins. The NISC began in 2017 and ran through 2019 before stepping aside for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top four seeds have a first-round bye and will start on Saturday, May 21. Virginia (27-24) is the No. 1 seed for the 2022 NISC, with Baylor (28-24) chosen as the No. 2 seed, UNLV (38-13) seeded third and Central Arkansas (35-20 as the No. 4 seed.

Here is the remainder of the field:



No. 5 George Washington (36-15)

No. 6 North Alabama (38-18)

No. 7 Rutgers (25-28)

No. 8 Stephen F. Austin (31-25)

No. 9 Bowling Green (32-19)

No. 10 UC San Diego (27-26)

No. 11 Tarleton State (29-23)

No. 12 Kansas (16-34)



Teams had to have an RPI in the national top 100 or have a winning record if its RPI was greater than 100. Conference record, results against the RPI Top 50, last 10 games, notable wins, upset losses and player injuries also were taken into consideration.

This will mark Baylor’s first trip to the NISC tournament, as it was established five years ago. The tournament includes four Power 5 schools and eight mid-majors. After the first-round bye, Baylor will take on the winner of Rutgers versus UC San Diego.

The event concludes with the Championship Round on May 25-26, with the last four teams competing for the title.