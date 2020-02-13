Baylor Softball Opens Home Slate Against Abilene Christian on Thursday

WACO, Texas — The Baylor softball team will open up their home schedule on Thursday evening when they host Abilene Christian at Getterman Stadium.

The Ladies are coming off a weekend where they went 2-2 in Clearwater, Florida. They saw a little good and a little bad over the five-game weekend.

“There’s two things that we learned,” Head Coach Glenn Moore said. “We learned that we’re potentially a good team, but we also learned that we’re not there yet. So we’ve got a lot of a lot of work to do. And I think that type of feel was able to show us what we’re capable of doing and also show us what we need to do.”

The Ladies will have a good chance to learn over the next four days playing five games, starting with the Wildcats at 5:00pm on Thursday.