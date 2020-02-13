Baylor Softball Opens Home Slate Against Abilene Christian on Thursday

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — The Baylor softball team will open up their home schedule on Thursday evening when they host Abilene Christian at Getterman Stadium.

The Ladies are coming off a weekend where they went 2-2 in Clearwater, Florida. They saw a little good and a little bad over the five-game weekend.

“There’s two things that we learned,” Head Coach Glenn Moore said. “We learned that we’re potentially a good team, but we also learned that we’re not there yet. So we’ve got a lot of a lot of work to do. And I think that type of feel was able to show us what we’re capable of doing and also show us what we need to do.”

The Ladies will have a good chance to learn over the next four days playing five games, starting with the Wildcats at 5:00pm on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Countdown Clock Basketball


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events