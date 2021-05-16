Baylor Softball Opens NCAA Tournament Against South Alabama

WACO TX — Baylor (27-21) will face South Alabama (30-19) in the first round of the NCAA softball tournament. The Bears are in the Gainesville regional with the No. 4 overall seed Florida.

The Oklahoma Sooners were named the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, and will face Morgan State. Texas A&M is in the Sooner’s bracket, and will face Wichita State.

UCLA was named the No. 2 overall seed, and will open play against Long Beach State.

The No. 3 overall seed is Alabama, and they’ll face Alabama State in the first round.

The Florida Gators were named the No. 4 overall seed, and will open the tournament against South Florida.