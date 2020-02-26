Baylor Softball Picks up 12th-Straight Victory with Win over Louisiana Tech

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – No. 23 Baylor softball edged Louisiana Tech, 2-1, Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium. The win marked the 12th-straight victory for the Lady Bears, which gives BU its longest win streak to open a season at home since 2009 (18).

After Louisiana Tech took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, freshman Aliyah Pritchett evened things up with one monster swing of the bat as she jacked her third career home run over the left field wall. She’s now hit a homer in back-to-back games after she had a solo shot that proved to be the game winner Sunday afternoon against Illinois.

An inning later, Pritchett struck again. This time the freshman went opposite field with a double off the right field wall which scored Maddison Kettler from third.

Pritchett led the way for Baylor at the plate as she went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI. She also picked up the save, her second of the season, as she pitched three innings and gave up one hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Gia Rodoni got the start in the circle and allowed one run off two hits with three strikeouts through four innings of work.

HIGHLIGHTS

Aliyah Pritchett hit her third home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. It marks back-to-back games with a homer for the freshman.Pritchett also recorded her third career double.

Pritchett recorded her third career multi-hit game. It was her second multi-hit performance in the last three games.

Kyla Walker now has a hit in the last five games.

Emily Hott has a hit in five of the last seven games.

Kim Mulkey was in attendance as the Lady Bears took on her alma mater, Louisiana Tech. The Baylor women’s basketball coach, fresh off her team clinching their 10th-straight Big 12 regular-season title, threw out the first pitch.

STAT OF THE GAME

12 – Straight wins at home by Baylor softball, the longest home winning streak to open a season since 2009 (18).

TOP QUOTES

Glenn Moore on the win streak…

“To defend our backyard like this is pretty exciting to see. We hadn’t always played that well here. It’s early. We have a lot of fans that are still at basketball games and rightfully so. We do well in basketball here. It’s cold. It’s hard to get that momentum going early on. I’m certainly happy with the wins right now.”

Aliyah Pritchett on her home run…

“I definitely didn’t know (it was a home run off the bat). I didn’t feel like I got all of it. I was sprinting around first base and then looked up and realized that it was over.”

Taylor Ellis on another close win…

“At my four years that I have been at Baylor, I don’t know if I’ve had a team bonded this well on and off the field. We’re a great unit and we call ourselves the ‘Comeback Kids.’ We like to take games deep for some reason. We like excitement.”