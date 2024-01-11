WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following a successful run in 2023, the Baylor Softball team will enter the 2024 season as a ranked team, starting with the Softball America Preseason Top 25 that was released on Wednesday.

The Bears enter the season coming off of a 40-18 season which saw them make it back to the NCAA Tournament, and are aiming to be a threat in the Big 12 Conference once again.

Baylor is one of three Big 12 teams to earn a spot in the preseason poll, along with top-ranked Oklahoma, seventh-ranked Texas and 14th-ranked Oklahoma State.

The Bears are also one of two Central Texas teams to earn a spot in the poll, along with 19th-ranked Texas A&M.

Baylor is set to start its season on Friday, February 9th with the first of a three game series at home against Tennessee at 6:30 pm.