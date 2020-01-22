Baylor Softball ready to Leave Last Year in the Dust

WACO, Texas — The Baylor softball team endured a rough season in 2019 that saw them lose key pieces like Kyla Walker and Gia Rodoni before the first pitch of the season was even thrown.

Now Walker and Rodoni are back in the fold and ready to leave last year in the past.

“It was miserable,” Rodoni said. “The first few trips that we took I cried after the game. Not knowing what to do with myself, wanting to support the team but not knowing the new position I was in, and how to attack it, so it was a very rough season.”

Because of the rough season Baylor was picked to finish 5th in the preseason Big 12 Poll. Head Coach Glenn Moore is optimistic about their lower-than-normal preseason position.

“A couple of them were upset [at the ranking] I just said, ‘Hey we are two spots up from where we finished last year so we’re on the, on the right track and we are headed in the right direction.”

The Softball team will open the season on February 7th in Clearwater, Florida.