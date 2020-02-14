Baylor Softball Routs ACU in Home Opener

BAYLOR ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE

WACO, Texas – Under the glow of a brand new video board, the Baylor softball team recorded a 10-1 victory over Abilene Christian in five innings in the Lady Bears’ first home game of the 2020 season.

After the Wildcats struck first with a solo homer in the top of the first inning, BU quickly tied the game up in the bottom of the frame. Nicky Dawson – who got on base with a single – scored off a wild pitch.

An inning later, Baylor opened things up when six runs crossed the plate. Emily Hott led off the frame before Lou Gilbert and Maddison Kettler laid down back-to-back bunt singles to load the bases with no outs for BU. Then Kyla Walker, Dawson and Goose McGlaun each drew consecutive walks to bring three runs home.

Following a pitching change, Taylor Ellis hit a single to bring Walker and Dawson home, marking her third multi-RBI game of the season. One more run would cross home plate for the Lady Bears before the inning ended.

In the fourth inning, two of Baylor’s three runs came home off the first career double by Hott.

Defensively, the Baylor defense allowed only one baserunner as BU retired 11-straight Wildcat batters. Gia Rodoni, in her first game back at Getterman Stadium since 2018, struck out eight batters. Three of those strikeouts went down looking.

Madison Lindsey came in to pitch in the top of the fifth and recorded a pair of strikeouts of her own.

HIGHLIGHTS

Nicky Dawson has reached base safely in every game this season, giving her a nine-game on-base streak. She’s also recorded a hit in three-straight games.

Taylor Ellis now has three multi-RBI games this year as she drove in a pair of runs with a single in the second inning. It’s the 19 th multi-RBI game of her career.

multi-RBI game of her career. Lou Gilbert has recorded a hit in three-straight games.

Emily Hott had her first multi-RBI game of her career off a double to left field.

Maddison Kettler had her second multi-hit game of the season and 28 th of her career.

of her career. Kyla Walker has reached base safely in every game this season. That brings her streak to eight.

Glenn Moore is two wins away from 900 career victories.

STAT OF THE GAME

10 – Number of strikeouts by the Baylor pitching staff (Gia Rodoni with 8 and Madison Lindsey with 2).

TOP QUOTES

Glenn Moore on the offense…

“It was good. We tried to do some things, tried to move some runners. Our short game was good. Taylor (Ellis) barely missed a monster home run that would have been nice to leave the park, but that was almost a fair ball. I thought we had quality at-bats. We ran a pitcher out and scored a lot of runs, and I couldn’t have asked for much more than that.”

Gia Rodoni on her return…

“I’m still working to get back at 100 percent. I’m feeling really good right now and rehab has been tremendous for me. That’s something I’ll continue to get healthier and stronger.”

UP NEXT The Lady Bears open play in the Getterman Classic. Baylor will take on Prairie View A&M (3 p.m.) and Grand Canyon (5:30 p.m.) on Friday and Western Illinois (12:30 p.m.) on Saturday before playing the bracket over the remainder of the weekend.